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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Field Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
The view at night.