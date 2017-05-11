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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Field Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The design is contextually modern and expressive of the various functions contained within the winery.
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The building opens outward to Oregon's quaint wine country.
The home was prefabricated in Turkey and delivered to the site on the back of a flatbed truck. Thanks to the small size, simple design, and carefully selected palette, the project cost just under €10,000.
The College Park pavilion has become an inviting gathering point for residents of the surrounding community, well west of the Dallas city center.
A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.
This rustic yurt rental with incredible views near Zion National Park, Utah, can accommodate up to nine guests. For a group of glampers looking for the ultimate Zion experience, this is the place to stay. There are four double beds and three single beds in the yurt.