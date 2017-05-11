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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/locations : garden

Outdoor Field Garden Design Photos and Ideas

After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The bucolic surroundings.
The long gangplank of a deck runs right out into the fields, a fact that Treanor relishes.
Maggie Treanor waters plants around her rural home.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Stairs to the upper viewing deck are steel and IPE open risers.