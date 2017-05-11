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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/locations : back yard

Outdoor Field Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
Surrounded by fruit trees and a vegetable garden, and boasting a yoga platform on the roof, Campo Loft is truly a private piece of paradise.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
Beautiful landscape.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
The bucolic surroundings.
A small Arabian stud and a champion English Pointer live on the site, where mountain leopards and baboons also prowl. Before building, Herman and van Gass cleared the land of invasive species like the black wattle, an acacia tree.
Guests can relax by the pool and soak in the views or hike into the mountains, following a creek into an ancient forest.
The house nestled in the forest
The view at night.
A new stone patio connects living spaces to the rural site beyond.