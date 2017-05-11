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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/locations : slope

Outdoor Field Slope Design Photos and Ideas

Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
With views like these, the studio's rationale is simple, "We’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view yet still feels connected to the nature around it."
The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Surrounded by fruit trees and a vegetable garden, and boasting a yoga platform on the roof, Campo Loft is truly a private piece of paradise.
The design is contextually modern and expressive of the various functions contained within the winery.
Quintessa Winery has a commitment to creating modern architecture that complements rather than competes with the landscape.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
Beautiful landscape.
Escape with nature.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.
The mirrored facade reflects the sky and blends into the landscape.
A small Arabian stud and a champion English Pointer live on the site, where mountain leopards and baboons also prowl. Before building, Herman and van Gass cleared the land of invasive species like the black wattle, an acacia tree.
Guests can relax by the pool and soak in the views or hike into the mountains, following a creek into an ancient forest.
The Courmayeur Ski & Snowboard School's home is part of a cluster of buildings located in the ski area of Plan Checrouit, at the foot of Mont Blanc. LEAPfactory’s design for the facility, while crisp and contemporary, echoes the design of its neighbors, particularly their asymmetrical gables.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
The house nestled in the forest