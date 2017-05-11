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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Field Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The design is contextually modern and expressive of the various functions contained within the winery.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The building opens outward to Oregon's quaint wine country.
The Yellowstone location is hidden in the woods of Big Sky, Montana and is set on a freshwater pond that’s surrounded by mountains. Guests have access to fly fishing and the best of both lake and forest.
At the Yellowstone location, Three Peaks Lodge acts as the main communal spot where visitors can enjoy dinner seatings by the chefs, who source many of their ingredients from their own local gardens.
Collective Retreats recruited William Howell to be their executive chef across all locations. With a background in Colorado cuisine and with personal interests as a professional angler, outdoorsman, and butcher, Howell works with his team to create a unique, locally-sourced dining experience.
This rustic yurt rental with incredible views near Zion National Park, Utah, can accommodate up to nine guests. For a group of glampers looking for the ultimate Zion experience, this is the place to stay. There are four double beds and three single beds in the yurt.
This unique safari tent can be found near White River National Forest, Colorado, and is perfect for a glamping getaway. The tent features a beautiful California king four poster bed that guarantees a peaceful sleep. There is also a deck where guests can enjoy soaking in the beautiful views.
The view at night.