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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Field Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
The home was prefabricated in Turkey and delivered to the site on the back of a flatbed truck. Thanks to the small size, simple design, and carefully selected palette, the project cost just under €10,000.
With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.
A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.