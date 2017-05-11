Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Field Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Quintessa Winery has a commitment to creating modern architecture that complements rather than competes with the landscape.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.