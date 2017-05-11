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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Field Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
Escape with nature.