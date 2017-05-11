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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Field Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.