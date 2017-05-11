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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Field Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The bucolic surroundings.
The Hupert-Kinmont house lies low in a century-old apple orchard, far from neighboring houses. The spaciousness of the rural surroundings is echoed inside.
The long gangplank of a deck runs right out into the fields, a fact that Treanor relishes.
Maggie Treanor waters plants around her rural home.