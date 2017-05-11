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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Field Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
East Elevation Entry Detail
Stairs to the upper viewing deck are steel and IPE open risers.