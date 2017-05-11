All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall

170 Kitchen Wall Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Featuring a top-notch, built-in cooktop and oven by Wolf, the kitchen also includes custom-designed Anigre wood cabinetry.
The height of the ceiling gives the space a sense of monumentality despite its small footprint, and simple furnishings with warm tones and textures keep it from feeling too stark and cold.
The interior maintains a sense of texture from the concrete that isn't overwhelming because of the wood floors and high ceilings.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
An Italian marble backsplash complements the open shelving made from reclaimed wood purchased from local Amish shops.
"The narrowness of the house required the design to make effective yet frugal uses of space," explains the firm. "Precise positioning of walls, doors, and windows were crucial as each floor was planned to serve a purpose."
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
Above the granite counter, a custom light by Volker Haug provides a pop of contrast.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
Long Cabin kitchen.
Pine and western red cedar are found throughout the complex.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
Dark cabinets juxtapose with white shiplap in this simple, functional kitchen. Solar power supplies the electric range top.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.
Guests at DFAB House will share a living room, dining area, and kitchen on the ground floor.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
Albareda restored the original stone walls and wood beams.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
A look at the sink in the galley kitchen with a subway tile backsplash. Eccotemp FVI 1-2 tankless water heater (purchased from Home Depot) is hooked up to the water supply.
The Mediterranean Three Burner Propane Stove from Dickinson Marine was installed in the compact kitchen.
The galley kitchen features a range/oven on one side and the sink and fridge on the other. The bathroom is behind the door next to the kitchen.
The loft bedroom is located above the galley kitchen and bathroom, and is accessed via stairs with built-in shelving.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
Kitchen
Kitchen island
Natural materials, such as wood and rattan, blend with pops of color. New wood flooring extends through all the living areas, creating a cohesive palette of materials.
View from the kitchen towards living and sleeping zone.
Custom made copper Fossets and custom made wall fixtures
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Kitchen volume along Laundry/ WC wooden volume
Kitchen island
Three globe pendants with brass details and burgundy cords that match the hood tube hang above the kitchen island.
the kitchen is at the center of the living space
With an exterior of shiplapped cyprus wood and an interior that features hardwood floors and stainless-steel kitchen cabinetry, it's no surprise that the home has won numerous American Institute of Architects awards for its space-conscious design.
common area
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
A few steps removed from the living space is the kitchen that features vertical grain fir cabinets complemented by Ann Sacks backsplash tile and white quartz countertops.
The kitchen platform is set two feet higher than the living and bathroom levels, increasing the feeling of spaciousness.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
The view from the dining area into Nik's galley kitchen below.
Jack Richens, the expert van renovator behind This Moving House, pulls out all the stops for this incredible conversion.
Molineus designed all of the storage units in the apartment, including the lacquered medium-density fiberboard cabinets under the kitchen sink, which is outfitted with a Vola faucet.
A wall of windows provides an abundance of natural light.
