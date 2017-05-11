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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/counters : laminate

Kitchen Wall Lighting Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
All fixed furniture is bespoke. Cabinets in the kitchen, bathroom, corridor, and bedrooms have custom-made door handles, lacquered in tones to match their surfaces.
Outside of the brick hued core, walls are white to maximize light.
A steel kitchen fan cylinder stands as the anchor in the kitchen with white, plastic dome overhead disguising a spotlight to replace a ceiling lamp. Small globe sconces provide extra light on the backsplash.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
A look at the sink in the galley kitchen with a subway tile backsplash. Eccotemp FVI 1-2 tankless water heater (purchased from Home Depot) is hooked up to the water supply.
A Vissiani refrigerator stands next to the kitchen's formica countertops. The lights are from Ecopower.
The Mediterranean Three Burner Propane Stove from Dickinson Marine was installed in the compact kitchen.
The galley kitchen features a range/oven on one side and the sink and fridge on the other. The bathroom is behind the door next to the kitchen.
The loft bedroom is located above the galley kitchen and bathroom, and is accessed via stairs with built-in shelving.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.