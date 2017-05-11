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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/floors : limestone

Kitchen Wall Lighting Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
The custom shaker style cabinets were painted Benjamin Moore Knoxville Gray and mixed with walnut cabinets with an island overhang by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC. The stools are from Dovetail Furniture.
"The kitchen is unique and hits all the marks for the perfect space to entertain guests," Janie explains. "I love to cook, so, naturally, the kitchen is my favorite part of the house."