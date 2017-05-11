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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/floors : terra cotta tile

Kitchen Wall Lighting Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
Dining room and kitchen with wood structural strips ceiling
Dining, kitchen and living room with wood structural strips ceiling
Once the house of Vincenzo Cuoco, a 19th-century writer and politician, the two-bedroom apartment is located in the medieval center.
The kitchen was the only room which received a slightly altered layout. In addition wood boards from demolished cabinets were reused to create new cabinet fronts hung on brass piano hinges. The result is a mix of period-appropriate additions and new configurations with recycled parts.