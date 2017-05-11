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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Wall Lighting Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen counter seating overlooks the new, grand living space with high ceilings and plentiful daylight.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
Kitchen
Kitchen island
Space is maximized in the kitchen thanks to the functional boxes; the fridge and additional storage are built into the bathroom volume on the left.
The apartment entrance and adjacent storage are clad in a mirrored finish to make the light-filled home appear more spacious.