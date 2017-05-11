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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/counters : wood

Kitchen Wall Lighting Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
The flooring are custom green vinyl floor tiles ($800) from Etsy shop Marzipan Days, installed over the existing floor and sealed, while the wallpaper is the exact pattern that Kara admired in Quebec City coffee shop two years ago, bought on sale from Anthropologie for $700.
Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.
Custom oak cabinetry in the kitchenette was given a modern treatment to balance the more rustic elements in the setting, like the ceiling and antique table-turned-kitchen island. The faucet is by Kingston Brass.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
Bespoke inbuilt solutions, such as the cut-out cabinetry knobs, enhance the minimalist flair.
The view from the kitchen towards the main entrance. Large windows throughout the cabin blur the line between indoors and out.
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
“Design choices, such as heavy bar stools in the kitchen, were made to ensure the boat could function well docked or at sea,” Lyndsay says.
The boat’s cabin is split into two distinct areas—the kitchen and the dining area/bedroom.
Standard kitchen features include a countertop and sink, although premium options are available for an additional cost. The adjacent bathroom is ready to go with a standard toilet, vanity, and shower.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
The interior features durable, lightweight vinyl plank flooring, and the walls are painted Benjamin Moore Cloud White.
The banquette, countertops, floating shelves, niches, and bedframe are made from reclaimed pine.
The cozy living space features a fireplace with a mantel that doubles as a shelf or coffee table. There is the option of either an electric fireplace or a more expensive gas fireplace.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
The L-shaped kitchen is located by the entrance to the home, and has a window looking out to the north. Medicinal plants and flowers foraged from the surrounding forest are hung from the roof to dry.
An industrial-style metal sconce, ceramic tableware, and wood countertops lend a farmhouse aesthetic to the kitchen.
Joel crafted open shelves made of oak for the large kitchen, where Emma likes to cook and bake with Isla and Ivy.
In the kitchen, designer Polina Kopteva used Tikkurila N435 blue paint.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
The interior of Ada, Norske Mikrohus's smaller model, is customizable and can be appointed with a wood-burning stove.
In the kitchen, an oak counter warms white lacquered cabinetry and a marble backsplash. "The kitchen was one of the trickiest parts of the flat to design," Petillault says. "[It was located] in the center of the floor plan, one room away from the windows, [so] we decided to blend it into the living room."
“The details in some of the woodwork gets into the realm of cabinetmaking—which, in retrospect, might have been taking things a bit far, but it was well worth the effort,” Jack says.
The original sconces and pendant light fixtures were kept, giving a nod to the Airstream’s heyday. New engineered wood flooring, IKEA cabinetry, and walnut veneer countertops were installed.
The smallest cabin measures just 16 feet long, providing space for a tiny kitchen and nook bed.
Kitchen counter seating overlooks the new, grand living space with high ceilings and plentiful daylight.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Find out how tiny homes fit everything in such a small amount of square footage with these free floor plans.
Marine plywood dominates the interior and is especially striking in the compact kitchen and its island's geometric design.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
The custom-made plywood cabinetry in the kitchen was hand-impregnated with microcement.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
Dark cabinets juxtapose with white shiplap in this simple, functional kitchen. Solar power supplies the electric range top.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
the kitchen is at the center of the living space
Interior House
common area
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
Jack Richens, the expert van renovator behind This Moving House, pulls out all the stops for this incredible conversion.
The expansive skylights are by Rooflight Architectural.
Here, the worktop is by Worktop Express & Cavendish Equipment.
The kitchen joinery is by Barnaby Reynolds.
Details. We look around the bus and see a bit of ourselves in every inch. It's important to be surrounded by things that mean something to you in a tiny space.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
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