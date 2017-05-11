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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/floors : marble

Kitchen Wall Lighting Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
On an agricultural estate in Portugal, Blaanc Studio designed a simple retreat that does its utmost not to interfere with the scenic backdrop. The home was built with rammed earth, which is known for its thermal properties that help maintain a mild temperature all year long. A large, open fireplace with plenty of wood storage is used to warm the living area in winter. The firewood storage's open shelving is carefully located on the side of the island that doesn't face the living room, making sure that it is only visible in certain locations.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.