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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Wall Lighting Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
It was important, says Kaplan, to define the kitchen area with the “heavy horizontal lid” that runs along the top of the windows. The custom stove hood echoes the lines of the original wainscot.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
A new, lowered level at the back of the home hosts the kitchen and dining room, and is accessed via concrete steps that deliberately double as informal seating. “We loved the idea of being able to read the sunken part of the house as an entirely concrete element, which would give the space a feeling of being grounded,” says the architect. “[It also] provides a robust base for the timber frame and a series of plinths on which different activities can take place—such as sitting, cooking, reading, or exercising.”
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
The shelves in the kitchen are crafted from pine and suspended using leather straps. These shelves display glasses, mugs, and a few select bowls, while everything else is neatly tucked away inside the cabinets, keeping the counters clear and drawing the eyes upward to the large horizontal window.
In California's idyllic Sea Ranch community, a vacation home privileges views of the Pacific Ocean and fog-shrouded trees. The bright and airy interiors, following a crisp, Scandinavian aesthetic, are pared back to retain focus on the spectacular surroundings.
A dramatic white oak panel wall reaches up to the new vaulted ceilings. There’s a concealed pantry to the right of the refrigerator.
A thick, poured concrete slab forms the surface of the large island and waterfalls to the floor on one side.
The backsplash and counters are Caesarstone, and a floating white oak shelf was positioned flush with the hood vent for a cleaner look.
The pair borrowed a little space on the front porch and expanded the kitchen into the breakfast nook, so the sink now looks out on the front yard and old olive tree.
Dining room and kitchen with wood structural strips ceiling
Dining, kitchen and living room with wood structural strips ceiling
White quartz for the island and countertops offsets dramatic blue cabinetry in the kitchen of this modern home in Sun Valley, Idaho, designed by Sarah Latham.
The kitchen cabinets conceal plumbing and other services. As storage in the tiny space is at a premium, the decision was made to shorten drawers as needed, rather than simply installing dummy fronts.
Dyer inserted new wood inlay in the kitchen floors.
The renovation made only minor changes to the kitchen's original footprint changes were minimal. However, the entire ceiling was vaulted and skylights were added for additional natural light. "This was a reaction to the neighbors building an ADU right up to their property line,
A Bosch microwave is sleekly inset into the wall of storage.
The backsplash and counters look like marble but are actually hardworking quartz. A drop in the counter gives breathing room to the window. The soothing, mint shade of paint is Little Greene Aquamarine Deep.
In the kitchen, bespoke plywood panels wrap IKEA cabinet inserts for a high-end feel on a budget. "The kitchen is a collection of very intricate details," says Astrain, who fitted the space down to the last available millimeter. The space benefits from two windows now, thanks to the relocated dining area.
In this kitchen, three globe pendants with brass details and burgundy cords match the hood tube hanging above the kitchen island.
With a client wish list including ample natural light, high ceilings, outdoor connection, and peak energy efficiency, Mowery Marsh Architects check off all the boxes and more. In the kitchen, oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesarstone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings are modern counterpoints. The refrigerator and freezer columns are Thermador, and the wall sconces are by Cedar & Moss.
Large windows nicely frame out the corner of the kitchen and provide views of the home's entry and street. Black matte wall sconces from Cedar Moss add an unexpected detail with a contemporary flair that provide ample light in the kitchen space.
For this growing and active family, the open concept works great for cooking and dining, with plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
An Italian marble backsplash complements the open shelving made from reclaimed wood purchased from local Amish shops.
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
Kitchen
Kitchen island
Natural materials, such as wood and rattan, blend with pops of color. New wood flooring extends through all the living areas, creating a cohesive palette of materials.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Kitchen volume along Laundry/ WC wooden volume
Kitchen island
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Custom made copper Fossets and custom made wall fixtures
The kitchen platform is set two feet higher than the living and bathroom levels, increasing the feeling of spaciousness.
The new kitchen features New Calacatta quartz countertops and backsplash by Stone Designs by Santos. The wall sconces are from an Etsy shop.
The custom shaker style cabinets were painted Benjamin Moore Knoxville Gray and mixed with walnut cabinets with an island overhang by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC. The stools are from Dovetail Furniture.
"The kitchen is unique and hits all the marks for the perfect space to entertain guests," Janie explains. "I love to cook, so, naturally, the kitchen is my favorite part of the house."
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
The floors throughout the home were built of Douglas fir. The window frames are made of pine.
Light blue resin for the floors, walls and ceilings in the kitchen and bathroom.
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