Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Wall Lighting Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
An Italian marble backsplash complements the open shelving made from reclaimed wood purchased from local Amish shops.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.