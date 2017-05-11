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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/floors : slate

Kitchen Wall Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Storage, fixtures, and appliances are all housed within the monochromatic steel modules in the McCourt Townhouse. "It’s all freestanding, even the unit with the sink in it," says homeowner Chris McCourt. "Two blokes unpacked and fitted it all in a day."
The couple journeyed to Denmark to