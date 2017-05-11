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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Wall Lighting Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
The kitchen in The Sycamore features white-painted cabinetry, pine ceiling beams and flooring.
"We knew we wanted the kitchen to have a beautiful view of the outdoors so we designed a large picture window that allows you to admire the scenery," Dianna says. Low maintenance coffee-colored vinyl flooring offsets the room's bright white cabinetry.
In this kitchen, three globe pendants with brass details and burgundy cords match the hood tube hanging above the kitchen island.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Kitchen & Meals area
The kitchen and dining areas have parquet floors. Large, pivoting glazed doors open to the paved garden.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
An arc-shaped, coral-colored volume that hides a powder room and has become a main feature of the design.