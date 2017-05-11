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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Wall Lighting Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The entry of the home leads to a fully open-plan living/dining/kitchen space with full width sliding doors that open to the garden. This part of the home was completed by the owners prior to adding the extension.
The height of the ceiling gives the space a sense of monumentality despite its small footprint, and simple furnishings with warm tones and textures keep it from feeling too stark and cold.
The interior maintains a sense of texture from the concrete that isn't overwhelming because of the wood floors and high ceilings.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Custom made copper Fossets and custom made wall fixtures
common area
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.