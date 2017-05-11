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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Wall Lighting Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

View from the kitchen towards living and sleeping zone.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
The expansive skylights are by Rooflight Architectural.