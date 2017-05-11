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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Wall Lighting Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
The stairs lead to the first-floor kitchen and living space. As in the rest of the home, the material palette is intentionally simple and elegant. It includes engineered timber Proparq flooring by Unico, custom joinery crafted from stained oak veneer, and a marble countertop.
The view from the dining area into Nik's galley kitchen below.
Brass finishings and an eye-catching range hood contrast with cool Carrara marble.