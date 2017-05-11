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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Wall Lighting Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Bespoke inbuilt solutions, such as the cut-out cabinetry knobs, enhance the minimalist flair.
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?
The ground floor kitchen is currently part of the rental apartment, but could easily become part of the office if the Uli Wagner Design Lab studio were to be extended downstairs in the future.
With a client wish list including ample natural light, high ceilings, outdoor connection, and peak energy efficiency, Mowery Marsh Architects check off all the boxes and more. In the kitchen, oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesarstone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings are modern counterpoints. The refrigerator and freezer columns are Thermador, and the wall sconces are by Cedar & Moss.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
The kitchenette features ridge-sawed white oak cabinetry and white 2" x 8" subway tiles. "The tiles were a very reasonable price, which allowed us to do more with the space," Finnell says.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
A look at the sink in the galley kitchen with a subway tile backsplash. Eccotemp FVI 1-2 tankless water heater (purchased from Home Depot) is hooked up to the water supply.
A Vissiani refrigerator stands next to the kitchen's formica countertops. The lights are from Ecopower.
The Mediterranean Three Burner Propane Stove from Dickinson Marine was installed in the compact kitchen.
The galley kitchen features a range/oven on one side and the sink and fridge on the other. The bathroom is behind the door next to the kitchen.
The loft bedroom is located above the galley kitchen and bathroom, and is accessed via stairs with built-in shelving.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
"The family are very close-knit with a lot of nostalgia for a cottage that their grandparents once owned. Things like cedar shakes, painted pine paneling, handmade bed quilts, and ceramic tiles reminiscent of quilt patterns bring those memories back. The clients' children are now young parents with contemporary taste and needs, so the design had to feel youthful," says Hope.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.