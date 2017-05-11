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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/floors : rug

Kitchen Wall Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The original sconces and pendant light fixtures were kept, giving a nod to the Airstream’s heyday. New engineered wood flooring, IKEA cabinetry, and walnut veneer countertops were installed.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
Named "House of Many Worlds," the impetus behind project was to create depth within the 1,000-square-feet space, so the architects used perforated steel plates to separate the loft area from the large living space below it. Most of the interior surfaces are clad in beech veneer.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.