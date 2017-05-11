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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : wall/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Wall Lighting Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
The kitchen features a curved wall from which the island organically extends, both with a microcement finish. The Hinterland Stools are by Australian designer Daniel Boddam.
Alicia and David decided to replace the outdated heating elements with underfloor heating for added comfort.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
The flooring are custom green vinyl floor tiles ($800) from Etsy shop Marzipan Days, installed over the existing floor and sealed, while the wallpaper is the exact pattern that Kara admired in Quebec City coffee shop two years ago, bought on sale from Anthropologie for $700.
Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.
Custom oak cabinetry in the kitchenette was given a modern treatment to balance the more rustic elements in the setting, like the ceiling and antique table-turned-kitchen island. The faucet is by Kingston Brass.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
Reimagined by architect Lisa Breeze, this compact semidetached brick home in Melbourne was built by the client's granduncle in the 1940s and passed down through generations. While the kitchen was updated to fit a modern lifestyle, the pastel color, gentle curves, and preserved Bakelite handles are a nod to the original era.
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
Hope replaced the upper wood cabinets with open shelving and painted the lower cabinets a shade of gray-green. Beneath the linoleum were wood floors that the designer refinished.
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?
The minimalist design approach allows the materials to take center stage.
Alcoves and open shelving in the kitchen allow dishware and other accessories to be on display.
The boat’s cabin is split into two distinct areas—the kitchen and the dining area/bedroom.
Standard kitchen features include a countertop and sink, although premium options are available for an additional cost. The adjacent bathroom is ready to go with a standard toilet, vanity, and shower.
The windows over the sink open right onto the screen porch. A wall of built-in shelving offers both storage and a clever way to separate the kitchen and living room.
The kitchen in The Sycamore features white-painted cabinetry, pine ceiling beams and flooring.
"We knew we wanted the kitchen to have a beautiful view of the outdoors so we designed a large picture window that allows you to admire the scenery," Dianna says. Low maintenance coffee-colored vinyl flooring offsets the room's bright white cabinetry.
The L-shaped kitchen is located by the entrance to the home, and has a window looking out to the north. Medicinal plants and flowers foraged from the surrounding forest are hung from the roof to dry.
In the kitchen, designer Polina Kopteva used Tikkurila N435 blue paint.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
The entry of the home leads to a fully open-plan living/dining/kitchen space with full width sliding doors that open to the garden. This part of the home was completed by the owners prior to adding the extension.
The entire interior—including bespoke joinery and furniture—is crafted from timber.
The antler chandeliers above the kitchen table are from local lighting store Milton Lighting.
The interior of Ada, Norske Mikrohus's smaller model, is customizable and can be appointed with a wood-burning stove.
In the kitchen, an oak counter warms white lacquered cabinetry and a marble backsplash. "The kitchen was one of the trickiest parts of the flat to design," Petillault says. "[It was located] in the center of the floor plan, one room away from the windows, [so] we decided to blend it into the living room."
Before the renovation, the kitchen looked out onto the street. Alma-nac moved it to the rear extension.
The smallest cabin measures just 16 feet long, providing space for a tiny kitchen and nook bed.
Outside of the brick hued core, walls are white to maximize light.
A steel kitchen fan cylinder stands as the anchor in the kitchen with white, plastic dome overhead disguising a spotlight to replace a ceiling lamp. Small globe sconces provide extra light on the backsplash.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Storage, fixtures, and appliances are all housed within the monochromatic steel modules in the McCourt Townhouse. "It’s all freestanding, even the unit with the sink in it," says homeowner Chris McCourt. "Two blokes unpacked and fitted it all in a day."
Find out how tiny homes fit everything in such a small amount of square footage with these free floor plans.
Marine plywood dominates the interior and is especially striking in the compact kitchen and its island's geometric design.
The custom-made plywood cabinetry in the kitchen was hand-impregnated with microcement.
Matte black cabinetry balances out the shiny fixtures and marble countertops in this low-key kitchen.
The couple journeyed to Denmark to
Kitchen
Kitchen
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
A look at the sink in the galley kitchen with a subway tile backsplash. Eccotemp FVI 1-2 tankless water heater (purchased from Home Depot) is hooked up to the water supply.
A Vissiani refrigerator stands next to the kitchen's formica countertops. The lights are from Ecopower.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
View from the kitchen towards living and sleeping zone.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Kitchen volume along Laundry/ WC wooden volume
Kitchen island
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