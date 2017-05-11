All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate

72 Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

View from the front entrance towards the kitchen and living room at the rear of the home. The trees in the rear yard are visible through both the ground and section floor windows. The kitchen island and counters are Brazilian soapstone while the lower millwork cabinets are a super matte black laminate. The upper cabinets are a natural finished rift cut white oak. Beyond and at the centre of the the home, the soffit of the of the second floor landing interlocks with the open to above spaces. Kitchen Stool: Kristalia BCN Stool Cooktop and downdraft: Bosch
View from the living room looking towards the front of the house.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
The 16 foot marble island features marble inlaid on the floor and a cooktop with cylinder venting and lighting. Cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
A fresh coat of paint can work wonders for a tired kitchen, but the original finish of the doors could limit your options. A laminate door will not take paint as well as an unfinished or sanded-down wood or MDF door, for example.
While researching houseboat design, Harry and her team "found Australian houseboats [to be] notoriously dark and heavy spaces." Instead, they turned to the houseboat's setting on the Murray River for inspiration, combining a color palette of mint green, white, caramel, and driftwood.
Kitchen island
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
In a mountain retreat in the Czech Republic near the border with Germany, Martina Schultes designed a kitchen that brings the outside in, with wood plank paneling used on the walls and the kitchen island. The island and countertops are topped with black laminate, and the backsplash is a green marble, which stands out against the back cabinets.
Sitting on a spot that provides a commanding view of the ocean and hills beyond, this California home underwent a major renovation of the kitchen after the homeowners purchased it in foreclosure. A new entry space was created out of an unused hallway and the glazed door and side panels let in even more light, and the all-white kitchen with white countertops and cabinets features an oversized sink.
The kitchen features a Trinity Tile backsplash as well as Formica plastic laminate counters and cabinets.
An opening above the double sink frames views of the tree canopy.
From the deck entering the kitchen.
View of Living space: Kitchen-Dining-Living and sliding glass doors lining a continuous deck to the view.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
custom made kitchen
A glimpse into the remodeled kitchen with Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired with cabinetry built of lacquered MDF and Imbuia wood.
The open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinets.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Galley kitchen looking east toward broom closet and doorway to living areas
After: kitchen
Kitchen
galley kitchen looking west
The building is kept low to the ground, so you can step directly from the house into the garden.
The team inserted custom-designed kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks—to add a pop of color to the kitchen.
The kitchen, living room, and dining room open onto the northeast garden and pool. The bedrooms are pushed to the more private southern end of the site.
Kitchen room
A drop zone across from the kitchen run.
Harry said: "The inclusion of Australian product in this design was integral given its context." Kitchen joinery in affordable soft sage laminate sports the leather recessed pull from Made Measure and timber door hardware from In-Teria.
Detail of kitchen
Rear deck at dining/kitchen area
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Kitchen
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
Cabinetry and floating shelves by Kaimade, Heath Ceramics wall tile
Custom pantry and design center, cabinetry by Kaimade
12

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.