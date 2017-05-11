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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/cabinets : white

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
Kitchen & Dining Room with Raked Ceilings & High Window
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opening
White Kitchen with High Window
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
All the original windows were restored and reglazed with high-performance glass. The original openings were reinstated, and the large timber trusses (and the entire warehouse shell) were strengthened to meet the latest earthquake code.
White laminate cabinets are the perfect solution to keep costs down for the small, open kitchen in this Madrid apartment.
This open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinetry, which is a type of laminate.
Kitchen
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
Sitting on a spot that provides a commanding view of the ocean and hills beyond, this California home underwent a major renovation of the kitchen after the homeowners purchased it in foreclosure. A new entry space was created out of an unused hallway and the glazed door and side panels let in even more light, and the all-white kitchen with white countertops and cabinets features an oversized sink.
A drop zone across from the kitchen run.
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
Cabinetry and floating shelves by Kaimade, Heath Ceramics wall tile
Custom pantry and design center, cabinetry by Kaimade
Kitchen
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.
Kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
Garden Avenue Renovation - Kitchen