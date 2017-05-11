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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/floors : cork

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.
Simple leather pulls adorn the cabinet faces, while open shelves put everyday items within easy reach.
All the original windows were restored and reglazed with high-performance glass. The original openings were reinstated, and the large timber trusses (and the entire warehouse shell) were strengthened to meet the latest earthquake code.