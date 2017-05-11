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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/counters : granite

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

This open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinetry, which is a type of laminate.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos