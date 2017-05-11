All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/appliances : cooktops

25 Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Cooktops Design Photos And Ideas

View from the living room looking towards the front of the house.
View from the front entrance towards the kitchen and living room at the rear of the home. The trees in the rear yard are visible through both the ground and section floor windows. The kitchen island and counters are Brazilian soapstone while the lower millwork cabinets are a super matte black laminate. The upper cabinets are a natural finished rift cut white oak. Beyond and at the centre of the the home, the soffit of the of the second floor landing interlocks with the open to above spaces. Kitchen Stool: Kristalia BCN Stool Cooktop and downdraft: Bosch
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
A glimpse into the remodeled kitchen with Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired with cabinetry built of lacquered MDF and Imbuia wood.
The open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinets.
After: kitchen
Kitchen
The team inserted custom-designed kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks—to add a pop of color to the kitchen.
Kitchen room
Kitchen
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.
Kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
Garden Avenue Renovation - Kitchen

