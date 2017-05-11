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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/floors : porcelain tile

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
This kitchen features a high-low mix of marble paired with laminate cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.