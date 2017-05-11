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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/cabinets : open

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.