Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.