19 Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Microwave Design Photos And Ideas

Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
Kitchen island
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
Galley kitchen looking east toward broom closet and doorway to living areas
Kitchen
galley kitchen looking west
Kitchen room
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

