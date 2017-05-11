Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/appliances : ice maker

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Ice Maker Design Photos and Ideas

ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station