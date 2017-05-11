All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/appliances : range hood

25 Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Range Hood Design Photos And Ideas

Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
From the deck entering the kitchen.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
The open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinets.
Kitchen
galley kitchen looking west
The kitchen, living room, and dining room open onto the northeast garden and pool. The bedrooms are pushed to the more private southern end of the site.
Rear deck at dining/kitchen area
Kitchen
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
Kitchen Island

