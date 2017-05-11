All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/appliances : wall oven

24 Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Wall Oven Design Photos And Ideas

This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
A fresh coat of paint can work wonders for a tired kitchen, but the original finish of the doors could limit your options. A laminate door will not take paint as well as an unfinished or sanded-down wood or MDF door, for example.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
View of Living space: Kitchen-Dining-Living and sliding glass doors lining a continuous deck to the view.
A glimpse into the remodeled kitchen with Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired with cabinetry built of lacquered MDF and Imbuia wood.
After: kitchen
Kitchen
galley kitchen looking west
Harry said: "The inclusion of Australian product in this design was integral given its context." Kitchen joinery in affordable soft sage laminate sports the leather recessed pull from Made Measure and timber door hardware from In-Teria.
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
Kitchen
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.
Kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

