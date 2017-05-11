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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Natalie and Lauren opted for high-quality finishes to ensure the kitchen would stand up to many years of use.
Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
The Fenix cabinets are constructed out of black Traceless laminate with a plywood substrate and feature cut-out pulls. Caesarstone counters run up the wall to form a backsplash.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
All the original windows were restored and reglazed with high-performance glass. The original openings were reinstated, and the large timber trusses (and the entire warehouse shell) were strengthened to meet the latest earthquake code.
This remodeled kitchen features Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired wood cabinetry with laminates.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
Kitchen island
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
In a mountain retreat in the Czech Republic near the border with Germany, Martina Schultes designed a kitchen that brings the outside in, with wood plank paneling used on the walls and the kitchen island. The island and countertops are topped with black laminate, and the backsplash is a green marble, which stands out against the back cabinets.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
Galley kitchen looking east toward broom closet and doorway to living areas
Kitchen
galley kitchen looking west
Detail of kitchen
Rear deck at dining/kitchen area
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
Cabinetry and floating shelves by Kaimade, Heath Ceramics wall tile
Custom pantry and design center, cabinetry by Kaimade
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
Kitchen Island