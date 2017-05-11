All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/counters : engineered quartz

23 Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos And Ideas

Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
Kitchen island
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
In a mountain retreat in the Czech Republic near the border with Germany, Martina Schultes designed a kitchen that brings the outside in, with wood plank paneling used on the walls and the kitchen island. The island and countertops are topped with black laminate, and the backsplash is a green marble, which stands out against the back cabinets.
From the deck entering the kitchen.
View of Living space: Kitchen-Dining-Living and sliding glass doors lining a continuous deck to the view.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
A glimpse into the remodeled kitchen with Silestone countertops and backsplashes paired with cabinetry built of lacquered MDF and Imbuia wood.
Galley kitchen looking east toward broom closet and doorway to living areas
Kitchen
galley kitchen looking west
Detail of kitchen
Rear deck at dining/kitchen area
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
Cabinetry and floating shelves by Kaimade, Heath Ceramics wall tile
Custom pantry and design center, cabinetry by Kaimade
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
Kitchen Island

