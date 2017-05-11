Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/backsplashes : glass tile

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Glass Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.