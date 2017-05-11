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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/floors : vinyl

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With a brick backsplash, it is important to make sure that it is carefully cleaned and sealed with a sealant designed for its specific location. There is a charm with exposed brick that, if that is the look you are going for, you will want to ensure that the brick is in good condition and can withstand being exposed.
The design of this Australian houseboat features a soft, modern color palette. Here, light sage laminate kitchen cabinets are paired with leather recessed pulls.
For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
High-performance windows let in plenty of natural light while air conditioning keeps the home cool.
The kitchen features a Trinity Tile backsplash as well as Formica plastic laminate counters and cabinets.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station