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All Photos/kitchen/cabinets : laminate/counters : laminate

Kitchen Laminate Cabinets Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Nahoko Ueda and the homeowners chose a Space Theory kitchen with a combination of white laminate and walnut cabinetry.
With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.
Simple leather pulls adorn the cabinet faces, while open shelves put everyday items within easy reach.
The dining table is paired with N01 dining chairs by Nendo for Fritz Hansen. The chairs are assembled from 23 wooden pieces.
A compact kitchen is custom-built for each space. A curved doorway leads to the bathroom.
The entire kitchen wall by Lignum Cabinets is made from laminates and features functional peg board-like shelving above the sink, allowing it to be customized to the homeowner's needs.
White laminate cabinets are the perfect solution to keep costs down for the small, open kitchen in this Madrid apartment.
The design of this Australian houseboat features a soft, modern color palette. Here, light sage laminate kitchen cabinets are paired with leather recessed pulls.
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
High-performance windows let in plenty of natural light while air conditioning keeps the home cool.
The kitchen features a Trinity Tile backsplash as well as Formica plastic laminate counters and cabinets.
custom made kitchen
After: kitchen
Kitchen