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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The new landscaping is simple and drought-tolerant, a must for dry Los Angeles weather.
Architect Santiago Constantino of Mexico’s COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura designed this two-story, 1,668-square-foot home in San Cristóbal de las Casas for his mother, on the same 14,000-square-foot wooded lot where he and his brother grew up. The original adobe home still stands a few feet away, and was subdivided into rental units.
The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
During the rainy season, the lush foliage — neem trees and blooming Sangre de Drago — comes to life on the property. Conscientious of the surrounding landscape, the couple made sure to keep most of the vegetation intact during the construction process, only cutting down six trees. “We did a whole topographical analysis of the land and knew how to spin and position the house,” Mark says.
“We wanted to use the wattle and daub method and this wall highlights the artistic options of such a method,” Michelle says of the architectural exterior accent wall. “We also love the Mexican candy de la Rosa.”
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
Clad in wood, a window seat cantilevers off the new primary suite and creates a covered patio below it.
The ground-floor study, the living room on the second floor, and the dining room above are all oriented toward the sea.
In Goseong, Architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo build a different kind of beach house with geometric volumes tied together by terraces.
Wang repositioned the entryway to create more space for the living room. It's highlighted by a skylight and planter box.
TK from Ikebana TK. Since 1921, Hollyhock House has undergone extensive restorations and repairs, some of which were overseen by Wright’s son Lloyd Wright. The remaining guest residence is undergoing its own renovations and is expected to open to the public in 2027.
The TK facade of the house. In contrast to Wright’s earlier Midwestern-inspired Prairie-style designs, the temple-like Hollyhock House was influenced by pre-Columbian architecture, notably Mayan and Aztec styles, though some have also described it as Asian or Egyptian. The result was something the architect called “California Romanza,” and Wright’s use of hollow clay tile covered in stucco presaged his later textile block residences.
Architects Carlos Cottet and Victoria Iachetti of Cottet Iachetti transformed an old house in the quiet Agronomía neighborhood of Buenos Aires into a modern white-walled residence with straight lines and carefully placed windows.
“The living room ceiling brought the whole project together,” designer Ben Warwas explains. “It was a win-win because we also got a whole new facade in the back.”
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
"An ADU facilitates flexibility,
Windows and glazing were one of the largest overall costs, setting Geo and Zoe back €10,306.
The ADU has its own entrance from the lower street, with the primary residence on the upper hill.
A custom mural by Adrian Kay Wong was created with input from the homeowners, particularly Lauria. Its yellow tones are matched by Emu Living barstools in the foreground.
A wooden pergola adds shade to the patio. Terrace furniture by XX.
The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
At the back of the house, a portion of the basement is exposed, and the kitchen looks out from a large glass wall.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
The couple’s contractor, Tim Schmidt, is an artist whose medium often involves steel fabrication. Tim custom-made the steel window frames and came up with the idea for the steel foundation.
The original brise-soleil on the front facade was kept but repaired.
Concrete and travertine slabs were installed on the exterior, alongside an ipe deck with mahogany railings.
A pink-painted front door and fascia enliven a 500-square-foot backyard ADU in Mountain View, California, designed by Shin Shin Architecture.
Red bricks from central Mexico are used throughout the outdoor areas as a colorful patio material.
Is it or isn’t it by the modern master? We figured it out after architects Erik Amir and Dora Chi pulled off a reverent revamp.
Hektor is divided into four independent suits and a central communal area.
A raised pool in the northeast corner of the building provides relief on hot, sunny days.
Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
Set back from the street, the International-style home features deep, overhanging eaves and a band of clerestory windows that wraps around the entire home.
side facade view
The west-facing facade of the detached garage and ADU. This structure anchors the east side of the property and creates a courtyard between itself and the main house.
It’s hard to believe that, only two years ago, Jessy Moss and Steve Jocz’s glistening white home in Indian Wells, California, was being marketed as a teardown. Jessy, an interior designer who used to be a singer/songwriter, and Steve, a realtor who was once a member of the band Sum 41, saw the stucco-clad home’s potential and made it their mission to fix 50 years of decay. As the project unfolded, they researched the home’s origins, turning up troves of documents that strongly suggest it is an unrecognized work by midcentury icon William F. Cody. The circular concrete pavers in the driveway, replicas of originals, are reminiscent of pavers that Cody used for a motor court at another Southern California home.
Architect Minwook Choi’s 710-square-foot Seroro House rises from a tiny urban lot in Seoul that had long been neglected because of its challenging size.
Architect Erling Berg introduced a playful circular motif at this corner, and it’s repeated inside the entry.
For the redesign, they recovered the exterior in stucco and painted it black for more consistency. “We wanted the exterior to really marry the lot in a way,” says Blake. “We wanted it to be unique, but to also really compliment all of the trees and open space.”
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
Texas couple Brittany and Nick Hunt, partners in life and at Hunt Architecture, created an office on the grounds of their Austin home that allows them to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
In the evening, the bright green front facade of the micro home glows, bringing to mind nature and a sense of fantasy.
“The parapet makes the building look quite a bit bigger than it is and it creates an idea of mystery – or discovery” says Ben.
Staircases surround the house, which is accessed from both the north and south facades.
Wedged with precision between the existing garage and pool, the narrow new structure is only 13 feet wide.
The “maintenance-optional” Shou Sugi Ban siding is something the homeowners can enjoy from both the ADU and the main house. “The burnt wood exteriors face our house as we look out at the ADU, and we love seeing how the light reflects on it throughout the day,” they say.
The firm completely reorganized the interior floorplan and added 750 square feet in a 2019 remodel. The remodel took the scale and massing of the neighboring buildings into consideration.
The new addition is clad in a burnished grey stucco, which is common in Marfa and captures a West Texas modern aesthetic. "The material palette is dead simple,
The front of the home shows how the roof was lifted to maximize the views.
The four bedrooms are situated on one wing of the home.
The aluminum pop-out windows from Weather Shield offer privacy and shading, and double as cozy indoor seating.
LaHabra white stucco connects the home to its context of protomodern stucco-and-concrete houses dotting the neighborhood. "The window openings play with depth and give the stucco a carved feeling," says Legge.
Set on a west-facing lot in East Austin, the compact Canterbury House by Murray Legge Architecture takes the shape of a simple box with a hole punched in the middle.
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