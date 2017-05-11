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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/siding material : stone

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
Concrete and travertine slabs were installed on the exterior, alongside an ipe deck with mahogany railings.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The home is a study in how to receive light throughout the day—from sunrise to sunset. The master bedroom’s windows frame the sunrise and welcome in morning light.
The living room leads to a terrace with a grill that allows the clients to cook and entertain outside while enjoying the picturesque site.
The sections of flat roof were economical to build, which allowed the use of high-quality wood shingles on the pitched roofs. Stone piers support the south-side trellis, emphasizing the home’s rustic inspiration.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The homeowner of Via Media Residence needed a workspace that would stand separate from domestic life. Matt Fajkus Architecture added a freestanding structure that acts as both a studio and a pool house—and is strategically positioned to frame views of the pool, the hills, and the cactus-filled slope in the back.
In addition to the home’s interior goals, the exterior was transformed with a modern facade.
The contemporary home is a beautiful take on desert modernism.
A peek of the Axiom Desert House from the exterior, with the beautiful San Jacinto mountain range in the distance.
Front close up, dusk
Front view, dusk
front elevation - towards south
west elevation
front elevation towards south....
Reinforced concrete was used for the retaining walls and slabs along all grades, while wood framing with steel framing beams were used at cantilevered areas.
Rear Facade
Front
this is the South facing front of the home
this is the North facing side of the home
the back east facing side of the house
Front Facade