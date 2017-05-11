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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/building type : cabin

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Cabin Design Photos and Ideas

The town of Vail has enlisted 359 Design's help to produce 32 affordable housing units in the Chamonix Vail project. The modular homes come in five different types and are fabricated in Idaho before being shipped to the site.
Most impressive of all, a solar array on the roof empowers the residents to produce more energy than they consume on-site.
The house clearly displays its Sea Ranch–style touches.