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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/building type : adu

Exterior Stucco Siding Material Adu Design Photos and Ideas

The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
The couple’s contractor, Tim Schmidt, is an artist whose medium often involves steel fabrication. Tim custom-made the steel window frames and came up with the idea for the steel foundation.
The west-facing facade of the detached garage and ADU. This structure anchors the east side of the property and creates a courtyard between itself and the main house.
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
Texas couple Brittany and Nick Hunt, partners in life and at Hunt Architecture, created an office on the grounds of their Austin home that allows them to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
“The parapet makes the building look quite a bit bigger than it is and it creates an idea of mystery – or discovery” says Ben.
Staircases surround the house, which is accessed from both the north and south facades.
Wedged with precision between the existing garage and pool, the narrow new structure is only 13 feet wide.
The “maintenance-optional” Shou Sugi Ban siding is something the homeowners can enjoy from both the ADU and the main house. “The burnt wood exteriors face our house as we look out at the ADU, and we love seeing how the light reflects on it throughout the day,” they say.