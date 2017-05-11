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All Photos/exterior/siding material : stucco/roofline : a frame

Exterior Stucco Siding Material A Frame Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
Located about 45 minutes from Hartford, Connecticut, and two hours north of New York City, the property's rural location offers ample privacy and solitude.
Built in 1926, the Calori House rests on a rare flat shelf above the canyon floor in Glendale, California. After severe neglect, the historic residence was completely restored in 2016.
The slag stone roof is sloped to allow snow and rain to run off.
Lanefab Design/Build demolished the existing carport and replaced it with a new addition that included the new entry, dining room, family room, mud room, and garage.
Materials used for the exterior include stucco, wood, metal, and concrete.